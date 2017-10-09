Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,851,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,431 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation makes up 1.5% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Exxon Mobil Corporation worth $310,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 30,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 53,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil Corporation alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Vetr lowered Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.82 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 price target on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price target on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) traded up 0.337% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.985. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706,724 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average is $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $347.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.555 and a beta of 0.82. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $76.05 and a 52-week high of $93.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $62.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 billion. Exxon Mobil Corporation had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post $3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.19%.

In other news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $88,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,918.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Stuart Franklin sold 22,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $1,807,042.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 231,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,470,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/exxon-mobil-corporation-xom-shares-bought-by-chevy-chase-trust-holdings-inc.html.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.