Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) in a research note released on Friday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a $49.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences Corporation from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Benchmark Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Exact Sciences Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Exact Sciences Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exact Sciences Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.71.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ EXAS) opened at 48.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.79 billion.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Exact Sciences Corporation had a negative net margin of 83.08% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post ($1.18) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 29,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $1,373,063.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Carey acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.71 per share, for a total transaction of $94,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,955.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,444 shares of company stock worth $10,412,421 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation by 45,816.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,804,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,478 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,177,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation by 1,534.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,476 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,356,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,357,000 after acquiring an additional 875,527 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. Its Cologuard test is a stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid (sDNA) screening test, which utilizes a multi-target approach to detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

