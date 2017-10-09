Evotec AG (EVTCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVTCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EVOTEC is a leader in the discovery and development of novel small molecule drugs. They have established a powerful platform that is applicable to targets across all therapeutic areas and has specific expertise in the area of Central Nervous System related diseases where it is building a pipeline of drug candidates for partnering. Through research collaborations and proprietary projects They are providing the highest quality research results to its partners in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries “

Separately, DZ Bank AG reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Evotec AG in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Evotec AG (EVTCY) traded down 6.47% during trading on Monday, reaching $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,456 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. Evotec AG has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.87.

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVTCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 million.

About Evotec AG

Evotec AG is a drug discovery and development company. The Company operates through two segments. The EVT Execute segment provides standalone drug discover services on a typical fee-for-service basis or integrated drug discovery collaborations on partners’ target through a range of commercial structures, including research fees, milestones and/or royalties.

