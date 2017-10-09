Evolent Health, Inc (EVH) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH) in a research note published on Friday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on EVH. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on Evolent Health and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.45.
Evolent Health (NYSE EVH) opened at 18.15 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $1.19 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. Evolent Health has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $27.50.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. Evolent Health’s revenue was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Frank J. Williams sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $386,799.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steve Wigginton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $147,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,840 shares of company stock worth $1,588,679 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Evolent Health by 815.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Evolent Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health, Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The Company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The Company provides an end-to-end, technology-enabled services platform for providers. The Company’s platform, powered by its technology, processes and integrated services, enables providers to migrate their economic orientation from fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement to payment models that reward value-based payment models.
Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.