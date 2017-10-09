Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (EL) Shares Sold by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EL) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 2,291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $210,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,386.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 580,641 shares of company stock valued at $61,605,635. 16.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $95.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.48.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL) opened at 109.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.89. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $110.99.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 10.56%. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. will post $3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

