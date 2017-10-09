Essilor International SA (EI) PT Set at €107.00 by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Essilor International SA (EPA:EI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EI. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Essilor International SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Essilor International SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on Essilor International SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Essilor International SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS AG set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Essilor International SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €120.93 ($142.27).

Get Essilor International SA alerts:

Essilor International SA (EI) opened at 105.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of €22.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.49. Essilor International SA has a 52-week low of €93.41 and a 52-week high of €122.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €105.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €112.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/essilor-international-sa-ei-pt-set-at-107-00-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the.html.

Essilor International SA Company Profile

Essilor International SA, formerly Essilor International Compagnie Generale D’Optique SA, is a France-based ophthalmic optics company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of lenses to improve and protect eyesight. It also develops and markets equipment for prescription laboratories and instruments, and services for eye care professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for Essilor International SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essilor International SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.