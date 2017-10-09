Ericsson (ERIC) Shares Gap Up to $5.73

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.73. Ericsson shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 5,985,158 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on ERIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ericsson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ericsson in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ericsson in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Ericsson in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ericsson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45.

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Ericsson had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $49.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ericsson will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ericsson by 912.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,542,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093,879 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Ericsson during the second quarter worth about $15,331,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Ericsson during the first quarter worth about $14,129,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ericsson by 215.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,986,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,348 shares during the period. Finally, Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Ericsson by 26.8% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,432,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,000 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson) provides infrastructure, services and software to the telecommunication industry and other sectors. The Company’s segments include Networks, IT & Cloud and Media. The Networks segment consists of two business units: Network Products and Network Services. The overall focus is on evolving and managing access networks, including the development of hardware and software for radio access and transport networks.

