Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 9th (BOKF, BTI, BX, CBOE, CENX, CFX, COF, FGP, FHN, FMS)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, October 9th:

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of BOK Financial have outperformed the industry in the last six months. This price performance is backed by impressive earnings surprise history. The company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. We believe the diverse revenue mix and favorable geographic footprint will likely support growth in the upcoming quarters. The company's continuous expansion via acquisitions is also expected to aid top-line growth. However, consistently mounting costs remain near-term headwind. Also, significant exposure towards brokerage and trading revenues remain a major concern.”

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSEMKT:BTI) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Blackstone’s shares have underperformed the industry in the last six months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well positioned to capitalize on the changing investment landscape by making long-term investments and augmenting its fund-raising ability. The company is well positioned to benefit from diversified products and revenue mix. However, its higher dependence on management and advisory fees for revenues remains a key near-term concern. Also, sustainability of its quarterly distribution (owing to higher debt equity and dividend payout ratios than the industry) is less, which makes us apprehensive.”

CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $121.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of CBOE Holdings have outperformed the industry, year to date. Moreover, the company has witnessed its 2017 and 2018 estimates moving north over the last 60 days. CBOE Holdings remains focused on expansion of its proprietary product offering, while extending its global customer reach. Diversified product portfolio and core competencies fuel its growth prospects. Also, the acquisition of Bats Global Markets is a strategic fit as it will expand and diversify CBOE Holdings’ product portfolio and boost margins. However, intense competition and escalating costs remain concerns for CBOE Holdings. The company estimates capital expenditure in 2017 between $55 million and $60 million.”

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Century Aluminum has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. Century Aluminum is implementing a number of actions to reduce costs and preserve cash amid a weak operating environment. It should also gain from strong aluminum demand across automotive and aerospace markets in its key regions, North America and China, as well as acquisitions. Moreover, the company has low debt and short-term obligations which will help it remain strong in an adverse environment.”

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the last three months, Colfax's shares outperformed the industry. We believe that the company holds solid growth opportunities from its inorganic strategies. Assets acquired during second-quarter 2017, TBi and HKS, will strengthen its welding process analytics and robotic welding torches operations in the Fabrication Technology segment. Also, it anticipates completing the acquisition of Siemens Turbomachinery Equipment GmbH business. In September, it agreed to sell its Fluid Handling business to CIRCOR. The deal will lead to material gain upon completion of the deal in the fourth quarter of 2017. For 2017, the company anticipates earnings to be within $1.65-$1.75 per share, up from the previous projection of $1.60-$1.75.”

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Capital One’s shares have underperformed the industry in the last six months. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings only in two of the trailing four quarters. Moreover, continuously increasing expenses (mainly due to a rise in salaries and marketing costs) are likely to hurt the company's bottom-line growth, going forward. Also, its asset quality is expected to remain under pressure due to losses in the auto portfolio and U.S. card business. However, a solid liquidity position and strength in the credit card and online banking businesses position Capital One well for long term growth. The acquisition of Cabela's credit card portfolio further support the company's prospects.”

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In last three months, Ferrellgas Partners’ units have gained more than the industry it belongs to. The partnership is working to drive growth through organic initiatives and acquisitions. It is also focused on cost containment efforts, which are likely to partially offset the impact of erratic weather conditions. The company also benefits from its strong propane distribution network. The fiscal 2017 weather in Ferrellgas’ Partners service territories were 18% warmer than normal, which adversely impacted the financial performance. The persistent pricing pressure in the commodity market resulted in project delays and cancellations, adversely impacting partnership’s long-term growth prospects. Loss of a major customer account is also adversely impacting the performance of the partnership.”

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of First Horizon have underperformed the industry so far this year. Yet, the company has a decent earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters. Further, First Horizon's focus on cost control and efforts to strengthen its core Tennessee banking franchise bode well for the long term. Moreover, its inorganic growth strategies are likely to support the top line. However, higher legal costs resulting from numerous litigations are likely to weigh on the company’s profitability. Further, high exposure to commercial and commercial real estate loans seems risky. Also, the company's capital deployment activities do not seem sustainable on account of unfavorable debt/equity and dividend payout ratios.”

Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (NYSE:FMS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fresenius Medical Care has had a disappointing run on the bourse on a year-to-date basis. The company ended the second quarter on a mixed note wherein adjusted earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues beat the same. Fresenius Medical Care reiterated its full-year guidance. We believe this is in tune with the company’s long-term objective or the ‘Growth Strategy 2020’, wherein it aims to drive revenues to $28 billion by 2020, corresponding to an average annual growth rate of 10%. A wide range of dialysis products, initiatives to attain market traction, solid international foothold, strategic acquisitions and divestments are major catalysts. Fresenius Medical Care has signed an agreement to acquire NxStage Medical for $2 billion. However, a tough regulatory environment, difficulties in boosting the profit margin in foreign legal paradigms and competition in the niche markets are major headwinds.”

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Goodyear regularly launches innovative products and services to boost its sales. It is also investing to expand its tire factory in China, which will help the company to meet the premium, large-rim-diameter consumer tires in China and the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, the company is changing its organizational structure with an expectation to boost its earnings and growth over the long term. Also, in the last six months, its shares have outperformed in the industry it belongs to. However, in recent quarters, high raw material costs and low volume sales has lowered the Goodyear’s fiscal 2017 total operating income outlook. Other challenges faced by the company include a competitive environment, high overhead expenses and currency fluctuations in the United States and Europe.”

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “International Paper has underperformed the industry year to date. Strength in U.S. dollars and soft macroeconomic conditions across the globe has led to volatility in raw material prices. Failure to realize synergies from acquisitions has also impacted International Paper's earnings. High pension obligations further remain another significant headwind. Earnings estimates for the current quarter and year have decreased significantly over the last couple of months, representing negative investor sentiments for the company. However, International Paper is undergoing restructuring initiatives to transform itself into a core packaging firm. It is also taking prudent steps to drive margin expansion and expects EBITDA to increase by 5% in the near future. The company intends to invest $300 million through 2017 to further improve its North American containerboard mill system, enhance product quality, and reduce manufacturing and delivery costs.”

MetLife (NYSE:MET) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of MetLife have underperformed the industry year to date. Persistent decline in MetLife’s revenues, due to decline in premiums, low investment income, decline in fees collected from Universal LIfe and investment type product and lower other revenues for more than two years bothers us. Charges related to the BrightHouse Financial spinoff will drain the company’s earnings in the coming quarters. Also uncertainty relating to the company's stock has witnessed a downward revision in the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2017 earnings in the past seven days.”

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ahead of National Oilwell Varco's Q3 results, we are taking a bullish stance on the company. Aggressive cost reduction and improved efficiencies helped the energy equipment maker wade through tough industry conditions prevailing over the past few years. Moreover, with oil now stabilizing around the $50 per barrel level, NOV is eyeing higher product sales. While maintaining its decent track record of earnings surprise history of a single miss in the last 4 quarters, NOV has performed better than the Zacks 'Oil Field machineries & Equipment' industry during that period. We further believe that the drilling equipment maker’s large installed base of worldwide rigs provide for a steady recurring revenue stream. Consequently, we think NOV offers upside potential from current levels and label it as an attractive investment.”

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United have underperformed the industry in the last six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters. The company is steadily growing through acquisitions, which is likely to continue in the near future, given its strong balance sheet position. Also, the company’s steady capital deployment activities continue to enhance investors’ confidence. However, escalating expenses despite undertaking initiatives to curb costs remains a concern. Further, a stretched valuation indicates limited upside potential for the stock.”

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Snap-On has registered an excellent earnings surprise history over the trailing four quarters, beating estimates all through. The company is committed to its RCI program, which has been instrumental in fuelling sales, margins and savings in the recent quarters. Also, it has devised a comprehensive blueprint to drive long-run growth, by enhancing franchise network, expanding footprint in vehicle repair garage & vital industries, and penetrating emerging markets. Diversified portfolio and impressive traction of new products add to its strength. Despite these positives, year to date, Snap-on’s shares have underperformed the industry average. Sluggish oil market activities, volatility in the prices and high currency fluctuation risks pose as major concerns. This apart, stiff competition, volatility in price of raw materials and ongoing sluggishness in Tools Storage products add to the company’s woes.”

Steris Plc (NYSE:STE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the last three months, STERIS has been trading above the broader industry. The company has gained investors’ confidence by posting better-than-expected results on both lines in first-quarter fiscal 2018. Also, organic growth performance was strong across all segments. Further, growth in free cash flow reserve is indicative of the company’s strong cash balance. Moreover, both gross and operating margin expanded year over year. Recently, the company made a couple of organizational changes, expected to serve its customers in a better way. Also, we expect that this move will enhance the company’s cost structure. On the flip side, the year-over-year decline in revenues in the last reported quarter was a disappointment. Moreover, a tough competitive landscape and currency headwinds may continue to remain a concern for the company.”

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “In order to bolster its strategic position, Superior Industries is investing in new manufacturing processes with finer finishes which have higher value. The strategy is in sync with market trends and the requirements of the customers. Also the acquisition of UNIWHEELS’ outstanding common stocks is likely to benefit Superior Industries to expand its global reach, diversify customer base and expand their technological capabilities. Also, Superior Industries has provided a positive outlook for the fiscal 2017, along with unit volume growth. However, rising capital expenditure, foreign currency headwinds, operating inefficiencies and changing energy prices are few of its concerns. Its shares have also underperformed the industry it belongs to in the last three months.”

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Verisk continuously seeks to expand its portfolio by leveraging its deep knowledge and embedded position to develop new, proprietary data sets and predictive analytics by working in unison with its customers to understand their evolving needs. The scalability of its products has further led to highly cash-generative businesses characterized by high net margins and relatively low capital intensity. A holistic growth model focused on organic growth and strategic acquisitions augurs well to strengthen its leading position in the market. However, Verisk is susceptible to operational risks related to security breaches in its facilities and databases, resulting in a loss of its credibility. In addition, it is prone to high volatility of continued end-market headwinds affecting its energy business and environmental health and safety solutions. Verisk has also underperformed the industry year to date.”

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Webster Financial have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The performance was supported by the company’s impressive earnings surprise history. It hasn’t missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in any of the trailing four quarters. Webster Financial’s consistent growth in loans and deposits and easing margin pressure will aid profitability. Also, top-line strength and ample liquidity keep us encouraged. Further, its efforts to strengthen HSA Bank segment bode well for the long term. However, consistently rising cost base remains a major concern and significant exposure to commercial loans could pose a threat to its financials. Further, a stretched valuation indicates limited upside potential for the stock.”

