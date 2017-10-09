Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 9th (AKZOY, ALG, ARD, BLDR, BLL, CAT, CVLT, FCFS, IMPV, QUOT)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 9th:

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Get Akzo Nobel NV alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alamo Group Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high quality equipment for right-of-way maintenance and agriculture. Their products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, agricultural implements and related after market parts and services. They emphasize high quality, cost efficient products for their customers and strive to develop and market innovative products while constantly monitoring and containing their manufacturing and overhead costs. “

Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Royal Bank Of Canada issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price raised by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from $143.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Imperva (NYSE:IMPV) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

First Analysis began coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT). First Analysis issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN). Royal Bank Of Canada issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on shares of SRC Energy (NASDAQ:SRCI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $317.00 to $379.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.