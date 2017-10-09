EQT Corporation (EQT) Given a $79.00 Price Target by Royal Bank Of Canada Analysts

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has been given a $79.00 price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.19% from the stock’s previous close.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of EQT Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank set a $79.00 price objective on shares of EQT Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of EQT Corporation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of EQT Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EQT Corporation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. EQT Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

EQT Corporation (EQT) opened at 63.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2271.79 and a beta of 0.77. EQT Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $75.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. EQT Corporation had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 720.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Bray Jr. Cary bought 406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,487.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT Corporation by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of EQT Corporation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of EQT Corporation by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of EQT Corporation by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of EQT Corporation by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation Company Profile

EQT Corporation is a natural gas company. The Company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment includes its exploration for, and development and production of, natural gas, natural gas liquids and a limited amount of crude oil, primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

