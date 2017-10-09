Entertainment One Ltd (ETO) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Entertainment One Ltd (LON:ETO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price target on the stock from GBX 269 to GBX 331. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Entertainment One traded as high as GBX 284.70 ($3.74) and last traded at GBX 283.90 ($3.73), with a volume of 664,169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.50 ($3.71).

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ETO. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on shares of Entertainment One in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.88) target price on shares of Entertainment One in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Entertainment One in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on Entertainment One in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entertainment One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 259.11 ($3.41).

In related news, insider Mark William Opzoomer acquired 5,000 shares of Entertainment One stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £12,750 ($16,763.08).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 250.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 239.53. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.22 billion.

Entertainment One Company Profile

Entertainment One Ltd is a Canada-based independent entertainment company focused on the acquisition, production and distribution of television, family, film and music content rights across all media across the world. The Company’s segments include Television, Family and Film. The Television segment is engaged in the production, acquisition and exploitation of television and music content rights across all media.

