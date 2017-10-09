Entellus Medical, Inc. (ENTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Entellus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Entellus Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company. It is engaged in the designing, development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic sinusitis. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Entellus Medical, Inc. is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. “

Get Entellus Medical Inc. alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Entellus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entellus Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Entellus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Entellus Medical (NASDAQ ENTL) traded down 3.10% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.67. 264,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. The stock’s market cap is $499.05 million. Entellus Medical has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

Entellus Medical (NASDAQ:ENTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. Entellus Medical had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a negative return on equity of 60.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entellus Medical will post ($1.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Entellus Medical, Inc. (ENTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/entellus-medical-inc-entl-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy.html.

In other Entellus Medical news, Director Brian E. Farley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $791,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy B. Petrick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $40,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,142. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entellus Medical during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Entellus Medical by 1,052.3% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 247,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 226,190 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Entellus Medical by 98.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Entellus Medical by 10.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 431,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entellus Medical by 34.3% during the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 478,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 122,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Entellus Medical Company Profile

Entellus Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is focused on delivering patient and physician experiences through products designed for the minimally invasive treatment of chronic and recurrent sinusitis in both adult and pediatric patients. Its three core product lines, XprESS Multi-Sinus Dilation Systems, MiniFESS Surgical Instruments, and FocESS Imaging & Navigation, are designed to enable ear, nose and throat (ENT), physicians to perform a range of procedures in the ENT physician office and to simplify operating room-based treatment.

Receive News & Ratings for Entellus Medical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entellus Medical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.