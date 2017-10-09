Enersis Americas S.A. (ENIA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enersis Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Enersis Americas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Shares of Enersis Americas (NYSE ENIA) opened at 10.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. Enersis Americas has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enersis Americas by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,667,000 after acquiring an additional 507,072 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enersis Americas by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,438 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Enersis Americas by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,417,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,229,000 after acquiring an additional 246,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enersis Americas by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,073,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,984,000 after acquiring an additional 220,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enersis Americas by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,030,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,574,000 after acquiring an additional 737,695 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enersis Americas

Enel Americas SA, formerly Enersis Americas SA, through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution.

