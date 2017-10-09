Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ERF. ValuEngine raised shares of Enerplus Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enerplus Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus Corporation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,110,081 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,094,000 after purchasing an additional 203,904 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus Corporation by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,820,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,978 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus Corporation by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,950,453 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,198,000 after purchasing an additional 307,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus Corporation by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,279,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after purchasing an additional 592,669 shares in the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enerplus Corporation (ERF) traded down 0.11% on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. 317,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Enerplus Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. Enerplus Corporation had a net margin of 103.80% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Corporation will post $0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Enerplus Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

About Enerplus Corporation

Enerplus Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company’s oil and natural gas property interests are located in the United States, primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania, as well as in western Canada in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. The Company’s oil and natural gas property interests contains proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil, 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil, 123 MMbbls of tight oil, 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids (NGLs), 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas, for a total of approximately 382.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE).

