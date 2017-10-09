Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSE:XLE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR were worth $32,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 24.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 79,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 122.5% in the second quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 7,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. bought a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR in the second quarter worth approximately $6,492,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 1.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 1.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 13,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) traded up 0.25% on Monday, hitting $68.24. 3,450,839 shares of the company traded hands. Energy Select Sector SPDR has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $78.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.8654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This is a boost from Energy Select Sector SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

