Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSE:XLE) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,778 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 79,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management raised its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 7,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 19,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) opened at 68.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.41. Energy Select Sector SPDR has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $78.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.8654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This is a boost from Energy Select Sector SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

