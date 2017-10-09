Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) Position Boosted by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSE:XLE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLE. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 2,955.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 19,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSE:XLE) traded up 0.2055% during trading on Monday, reaching $68.2099. 3,215,188 shares of the company were exchanged. Energy Select Sector SPDR has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $78.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.8654 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Energy Select Sector SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

