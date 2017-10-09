Energizer Holdings (EPC) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Energizer Holdings (NYSE:EPC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Energizer Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.9197367547423 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Energizer Holdings (EPC) opened at 71.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average is $73.57. Energizer Holdings has a 1-year low of $69.63 and a 1-year high of $84.45.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $637.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.13 million. Energizer Holdings had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings will post $3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPC. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Energizer Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Energizer Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Energizer Holdings in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of Energizer Holdings from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Energizer Holdings Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

