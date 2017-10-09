Energen Corporation (EGN) PT Set at $80.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EGN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Energen Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital boosted their price target on shares of Energen Corporation from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Energen Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Energen Corporation from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wunderlich restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Energen Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.96.

Energen Corporation (NYSE EGN) opened at 52.54 on Thursday. Energen Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $64.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Energen Corporation had a net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energen Corporation will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Energen Corporation by 5,491.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,266,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100,891 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Energen Corporation by 2,708.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,993,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,489 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Energen Corporation by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,832,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,211,000 after purchasing an additional 990,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Energen Corporation by 58,522.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 983,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,564,000 after purchasing an additional 982,002 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Management Corp acquired a new position in Energen Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,274,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Energen Corporation

Energen Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas. Its operations are conducted through subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation and occur within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

