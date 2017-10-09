Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Continental Holdings were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,706,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,708,664,000 after acquiring an additional 930,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 4,642.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,075,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,559,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,609,536 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,889,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,640,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,840,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,250,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,593,000 after acquiring an additional 73,832 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Continental Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America Corporation cut their price objective on United Continental Holdings from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded United Continental Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Cowen and Company increased their price objective on United Continental Holdings from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS AG increased their price objective on United Continental Holdings from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) opened at 65.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64. United Continental Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $83.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.05.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.44. United Continental Holdings had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. United Continental Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings, Inc. will post $6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.87 per share, for a total transaction of $898,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,818.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

