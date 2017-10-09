Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, insider John C. Roche sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Bilotti-Peterson sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $253,350.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,630 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,611 over the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) opened at 97.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average of $90.78. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.60 and a 52-week high of $100.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.13.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post $4.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing property and casualty insurance products and services. The Company has four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer and Other. It markets its domestic products and services through independent agents and brokers in the United States, and conducts business internationally through a subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, which operates through the Society and Corporation of Lloyd’s (Lloyd’s).

