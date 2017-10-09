Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys New Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ:INFO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFO. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 20.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 60.3% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Simonbaker & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit Ltd. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $884,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 30,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $1,333,077.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,611,871.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 895,644 shares of company stock valued at $41,962,158 in the last three months.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/employees-retirement-system-of-texas-buys-new-stake-in-ihs-markit-ltd-info.html.

IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ INFO) opened at 43.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.85. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $48.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post $2.05 EPS for the current year.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.