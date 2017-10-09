Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys New Position in ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,108,877,000 after acquiring an additional 904,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $927,797,000 after acquiring an additional 378,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 38.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,542,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $431,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,598,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,983,000 after acquiring an additional 95,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,266,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ResMed from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other news, Director Richard Sulpizio sold 24,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $1,801,201.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,283.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 7,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $552,850.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,372 shares of company stock worth $8,662,032 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc. (NYSE RMD) opened at 77.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.98. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.77.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. ResMed had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $556.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 58.09%.

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

