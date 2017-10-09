Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,503 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Electronic Arts worth $78,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $905,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 767,500 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,125,555 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 529.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 50,647 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 42,599 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts Inc. alerts:

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ EA) opened at 120.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $122.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The game software company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post $4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/electronic-arts-inc-ea-stake-increased-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Several analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America Corporation raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $130.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,184,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $120,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,096 shares of company stock valued at $24,570,436 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.