El Paso Electric’s (EE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for El Paso Electric’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EE. BidaskClub raised El Paso Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut El Paso Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of El Paso Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised El Paso Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. El Paso Electric has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) opened at 56.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.86. El Paso Electric has a 1-year low of $42.49 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that El Paso Electric will post $2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 349,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 215,109 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Company is a public utility company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company was engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in an area of approximately 10,000 square miles in west Texas and southern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had ownership interests in several electrical generating facilities providing it with a generating capability of approximately 2,080 megawatts (MW).

