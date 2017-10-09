Edison International (EIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Edison International (EIX) opened at 77.62 on Monday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $67.44 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.57.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Edison International had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post $4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald L. Litzinger sold 224,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $18,098,546.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,305.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of Edison International by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 10,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 552,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,167,000 after buying an additional 85,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,314,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,197,430,000 after buying an additional 526,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 2,416.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,389,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,941,622,000 after buying an additional 23,420,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,236,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International is the holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). As of December 31, 2016, SCE, a public utility, was primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. The Company is also the parent company of Edison Energy Group, Inc (Edison Energy Group), a holding company for subsidiaries engaged in pursuing competitive business opportunities across energy services and distributed solar to commercial and industrial customers.

