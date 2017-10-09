Edap Tms S.A. (EDAP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $6.50 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 101.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ EDAP) traded down 0.62% on Monday, reaching $3.20. 140,023 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $92.79 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. Edap Tms has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $3.85.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post $0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA (EDAP) is a holding company engaged in developing and marketing the Ablatherm and Focal One devices. The Company operates two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) (including lithotripsy activities). The Company is developing HIFU technology for the treatment of certain other types of tumors.

