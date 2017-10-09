eBay Inc. (EBAY) Stake Lessened by Clinton Group Inc.

Clinton Group Inc. cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,123 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 55,450 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,984,000. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.3% in the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,318,434 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after acquiring an additional 468,305 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 53.7% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 38,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) opened at 38.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.30. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $39.08.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The e-commerce company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post $2.00 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 20th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

In other news, SVP Harry A. Lawton III sold 34,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,219,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $937,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,083.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,238 shares of company stock worth $3,439,297 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

