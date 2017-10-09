easyJet plc (EZJ) Receives GBX 1,248.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,248.22 ($16.41).

EZJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet plc in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HSBC Holdings plc boosted their target price on shares of easyJet plc from GBX 1,550 ($20.38) to GBX 1,600 ($21.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,583 ($20.81) target price on shares of easyJet plc in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet plc in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,600 ($21.04) target price on shares of easyJet plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay purchased 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,195 ($15.71) per share, for a total transaction of £1,613.25 ($2,121.02). Insiders have acquired 421 shares of company stock valued at $515,131 over the last 90 days.

Shares of easyJet plc (LON EZJ) traded down 2.14% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1236.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,953 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,216.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,246.92. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 851.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,444.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 4.86 billion.

easyJet plc Company Profile

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based low-cost airline carrier. The Company operates as a low-cost European point-to-point short-haul airline. The Company operates through its route network segment. The Company operates on over 820 routes across more than 30 countries with its fleet of over 250 Airbus aircrafts.

