East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in a research note released on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $61.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EWBC. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price objective on East West Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ EWBC) opened at 60.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.72. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.46.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $337.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post $3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $107,238.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,135.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 145.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 61,527 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 113.8% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 96,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 51,378 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 128.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,951,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,844 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 603.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,035,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 888,094 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank, which operates in the United States and Greater China. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals.

