Earnest Partners LLC Sells 8,354 Shares of ARRIS International PLC (ARRS)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ARRIS International PLC (NASDAQ:ARRS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of ARRIS International PLC worth $17,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARRIS International PLC by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,244,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,962,000 after acquiring an additional 743,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ARRIS International PLC by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,954,000 after acquiring an additional 129,725 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ARRIS International PLC by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,910,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,518,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Omega Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARRIS International PLC by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Omega Advisors Inc. now owns 1,677,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,357,000 after acquiring an additional 287,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARRIS International PLC by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after acquiring an additional 110,592 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARRIS International PLC (ARRS) traded down 0.59% on Monday, reaching $28.77. 105,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.33. ARRIS International PLC has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55.

ARRIS International PLC (NASDAQ:ARRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. ARRIS International PLC had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARRIS International PLC will post $2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ARRIS International PLC news, EVP David Potts sold 8,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $229,090.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,062.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Mccaffery sold 12,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $378,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,127 shares in the company, valued at $273,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,255 shares of company stock worth $676,591. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARRS. ValuEngine raised shares of ARRIS International PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ARRIS International PLC in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARRIS International PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of ARRIS International PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ARRIS International PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ARRIS International PLC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

ARRIS International PLC Company Profile

ARRIS International plc is a media entertainment and data communications solutions provider. The Company operates in two segments: Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), and Network & Cloud (N&C). The Company enables service providers, including cable, telephone, and digital broadcast satellite operators, and media programmers to deliver media, voice and Internet Protocol (IP) data services to their subscribers.

