Earnest Partners LLC Sells 4,933 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $27,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,728,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,473,688,000 after purchasing an additional 562,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,103.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,891,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $867,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,931,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,136,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,474,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $419,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,201,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 157,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.28. The stock had a trading volume of 150,054 shares. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.53 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The company’s market capitalization is $13.38 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average is $61.25.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions offering, including dental and oral health products, as well as other consumable medical devices. It operates through two segments: Dental and Healthcare Consumables, and Technologies.

