Earnest Partners LLC Increases Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923,492 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,336 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.41% of PDC Energy worth $39,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 31,760 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,001,093 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $311,818,000 after purchasing an additional 203,524 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDCE. Seaport Global Securities upgraded PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho upgraded PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $69.00 price target on PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) traded up 0.50% during trading on Monday, hitting $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 58,909 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.87 and a beta of 0.84. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $84.88.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1269.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post $0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

