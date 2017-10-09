Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $288,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management held its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $601,513.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,497.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.02, for a total transaction of $110,027.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,288.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 354,108 shares of company stock valued at $48,886,463. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.30.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) opened at 143.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.84 and a 200-day moving average of $133.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.25 and a 12 month high of $143.75.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post $7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

