Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Shares Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 158.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) traded up 0.15% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.10. 11,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $68.30.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post $3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other news, CEO Ronald D. Paul sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $45,268.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $138,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,009.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,919,987 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 21 banking offices: seven in Montgomery County, Maryland; five located in the District of Columbia, and nine in Northern Virginia.

