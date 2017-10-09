E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Waldron LP grew its holdings in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 93.4% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 7,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 7.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,567,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) opened at 83.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.79. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $86.36. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.76.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s payout ratio is 59.38%.

In related news, SVP Benito Cachinero sold 10,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $867,417.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.34.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

