E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD) Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 2,719.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,686,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,392,942,000 after purchasing an additional 52,746,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,028,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,448,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825,726 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,371,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,600,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,580,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,866,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,528,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD) Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/e-i-du-pont-de-nemours-and-co-dd-holdings-boosted-by-pinnacle-financial-partners-inc.html.

In other E I Du Pont De Nemours And news, SVP Benito Cachinero sold 10,621 shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $867,417.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.34.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD) opened at 83.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average of $80.79. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $86.36.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.38%.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Company Profile

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

Receive News & Ratings for E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.