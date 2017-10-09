Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 40.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,172,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 82.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,954,000 after acquiring an additional 571,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 73.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) opened at 55.52 on Monday. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.77 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 25.48% and a negative return on equity of 141.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post $2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Karen Raskopf sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $1,742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DNKN shares. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dunkin’ Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.95.

About Dunkin’ Brands Group

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc is a franchisor of quick service restaurants (QSRs) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard serve ice cream. The Company franchises restaurants under its Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. The Company operates through four segments: Dunkin’ Donuts-U.S., Dunkin’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International and Baskin-Robbins-U.S.

