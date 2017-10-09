Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (DNB) Stake Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (NYSE:DNB) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,099,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 769,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.40% of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) worth $335,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 66.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) in the second quarter worth $216,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) in the second quarter worth $253,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (NYSE:DNB) opened at 117.97 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation has a 52 week low of $100.46 and a 52 week high of $132.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.62 and a 200 day moving average of $109.14.

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.24. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Corporation will post $7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The)

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation is the source of commercial data, analytics and insight on businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Americas, which consists of its operations in the United States and Canada, and Non-Americas, which consists of its operations in the United Kingdom, Greater China, India, and its European and Asia Pacific Worldwide Networks.

