Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy Corporation were worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 30.9% in the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 474,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,069,000 after acquiring an additional 30,727 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 5,000 shares of Duke Energy Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,245.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy Corporation from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) opened at 84.64 on Monday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.34 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.24.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Duke Energy Corporation had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Duke Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post $4.60 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

