Dow Chemical Co (DOW) Shares Sold by Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Dow Chemical comprises about 2.5% of Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Dow Chemical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 176,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 34,058 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dow Chemical by 511.5% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 65,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 54,779 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Dow Chemical by 12.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,157,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,061,000 after purchasing an additional 234,375 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dow Chemical in the first quarter worth about $7,346,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dow Chemical by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 88,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dow Chemical Co (NYSE DOW) opened at 66.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46. Dow Chemical Co has a 1-year low of $51.57 and a 1-year high of $67.50.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 billion. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 9.82%. Dow Chemical’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dow Chemical Co will post $4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Dow Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dow Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.02.

