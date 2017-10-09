Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Stake Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Watermark Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CrestPoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.50 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE DLB) opened at 57.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $305.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,540,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $5,222,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,419,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,701,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast and entertainment industries. Its products for cinema include Digital Cinema Servers and Cinema Audio Products, and broadcast and other include Dolby Conference Phone and Other Products. It offers services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast and home entertainment, including equipment training and maintenance, mixing room alignment and equalization, as well as audio, color and light image calibration.

