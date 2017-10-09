Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (TNA)

Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 737 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 155% compared to the typical daily volume of 289 call options.

Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA) opened at 67.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average is $54.76. Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $68.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. grew its position in Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

