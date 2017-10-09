Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 18,192 Shares of Sotheby’s (BID)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,192 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.66% of Sotheby’s worth $75,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Sotheby’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 346,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sotheby’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,617,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,524,000 after acquiring an additional 93,927 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sotheby’s by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sotheby’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 5,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sotheby’s by 8.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge upgraded Sotheby’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotheby’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Sotheby’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Sotheby’s from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Sotheby’s in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sotheby’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of Sotheby’s (BID) opened at 48.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.85. Sotheby’s has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.90 million. Sotheby’s had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sotheby’s will post $1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotheby’s declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Sotheby’s Profile

Sotheby’s is a global art business company. The Company is engaged in offering its clients opportunities to connect with and transact in a range of objects. The Company offers a range of art-related services, including the brokerage of private art sales, private jewelry sales through Sotheby’s Diamonds, private selling exhibitions at its galleries, art-related financing, and art advisory services, as well as retail wine locations in New York and Hong Kong.

