Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Matthews International Corporation (MATW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.91% of Matthews International Corporation worth $77,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Matthews International Corporation by 129.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 183,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 103,398 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Matthews International Corporation by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,841,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matthews International Corporation by 690.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matthews International Corporation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,105,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Matthews International Corporation during the second quarter worth about $1,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation (MATW) opened at 64.00 on Monday. Matthews International Corporation has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $77.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average is $64.03. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Matthews International Corporation had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $389.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Matthews International Corporation will post $3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MATW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matthews International Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Matthews International Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Matthews International Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Matthews International Corporation Profile

Matthews International Corporation is a provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies. The Company operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment and delivery (consisting of brand management, printing plates and cylinders, pre-media services and imaging services for consumer packaged goods and retail customers, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services).

