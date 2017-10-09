Digital River (DRIV) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Digital River (NASDAQ:DRIV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Digital River earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.33651067883 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Digital River (NASDAQ DRIV) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26. Digital River has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00.

About Digital River

Digital River, Inc (Digital River) is engaged in providing Commerce-as-a-Service solutions. The Company operates through a single segment, being providing solutions to companies that want to sell their products and services online. It provides commerce, payments and marketing solutions to business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) digital product and cloud service companies and manufacturers.

