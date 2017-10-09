Deutsche Bank AG Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) traded down 3.11% on Monday, reaching $13.71. 3,495,592 shares of the company traded hands. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 155,453.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,134,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,652,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,119,000 after purchasing an additional 148,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,357,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,782,000 after purchasing an additional 540,181 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 2,339,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,478,000 after purchasing an additional 245,056 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 78,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc is a global software and services company, which provides technologies and services for the mobile transformation of business. The Company’s portfolio in the Consumer and Enterprise markets contains offerings, such as personal cloud, secure-mobility, identity management and scalable messaging platforms, products and solutions.

