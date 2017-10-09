Deutsche Bank AG Reaffirms Buy Rating for Prudential plc (PRU)

Deutsche Bank AG reissued their buy rating on shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.53) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,015 ($26.73) target price on shares of Prudential plc in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Prudential plc from GBX 1,725 ($22.88) to GBX 1,790 ($23.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) boosted their target price on shares of Prudential plc from GBX 2,000 ($26.53) to GBX 2,040 ($27.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Prudential plc from GBX 2,200 ($29.18) to GBX 2,400 ($31.83) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,075 ($27.52) target price on shares of Prudential plc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential plc presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,954.50 ($25.93).

Prudential plc (LON PRU) opened at 1818.50 on Thursday. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,290.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,889.50. The company’s market cap is GBX 46.81 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,785.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,764.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

In other news, insider Anthony Nightingale bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,788 ($23.72) per share, for a total transaction of £357,600 ($474,333.47). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,021 shares of company stock valued at $35,797,925.

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

