Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) to Hold

Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAVE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Bank of America Corporation lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.77.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) opened at 35.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.18. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $60.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $701.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.29 million. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner bought 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $168,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 26.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 70.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 140,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 58,405 shares in the last quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC now owns 248,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 154.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 163,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 99,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

