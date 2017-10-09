Deutsche Bank AG Analysts Give Lafargeholcim Ltd (LHN) a CHF 59 Price Target

Deutsche Bank AG set a CHF 59 price objective on Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHN. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a CHF 57 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup Inc. set a CHF 69 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. S&P Global set a CHF 60 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays PLC set a CHF 52 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS AG set a CHF 56 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 60.55.

Shares of Lafargeholcim (LHN) opened at 56.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of CHK 33.96 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49. Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of CHK 49.09 and a 52-week high of CHK 60.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of CHK 57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of CHK 57.22.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd (LafargeHolcim) is a holding company operating in building materials industry. The Company’s segments include Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America and Middle East Africa. The Company has three product lines, such as Cement, which consists of clinker, cement and other cementitious materials; Aggregates, and Other construction materials and services, which consists of ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, construction and paving, trading and other products and services.

